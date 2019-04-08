12 C
Alberta UCP leader Jason Kenney speaks with workers at Total Energy Services in Leduc Alta. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

UCP’s Kenney says he’s unafraid to turn off oil taps to B.C. over pipeline

MEDICINE HAT, A.B. – United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says if he were Alberta’s next premier he would bring in a law to turn off the oil taps to British Columbia and wouldn’t be afraid to use it.

In a speech to supporters in Medicine Hat, Kenney said the NDP brought in legislation after pressure from the UCP but never proclaimed it or used it.

Kenney says he would proclaim the law in his first day on the job if his party were to be elected on April 16.

He says he would make it clear that Alberta would be prepared to scale back exports of its crude to B.C. refineries if the government there continued to obstruct the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Kenney says gasoline prices have hit an all-time high of $1.67 a litre in B.C. and predicted they would remain high if Alberta were to turn off the taps.

Earlier Monday, NDP Leader Rachel Notley said she’s confident the pipeline expansion will be approved by the federal government by the end of May.

