Up coming workshops on dementia in Fort St. John help seniors and their caregivers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two upcoming free workshops being provided by the non-profit organization, the Alzheimer Society of B.C., are designed to help offer education to those living with dementia and caring for people with dementia.

The Alzheimer Society shares, that statistics suggest as many as 20 percent of Fort St. John residents may have experience caring for someone living with dementia which suggests there is a need locally for information.

The first workshop, runs Wednesday, May 29th from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm is called, ‘Heads Up! An Introduction to Brain Health’. The session offers strategies and tips for improving the health of the mind, body and spirit. Actively engaging in protecting and maintaining your brain is an essential part of healthy ageing, says the Society.

The second workshop, runs Thursday, May 30th from 9:30 am – 2 pm is called, ‘Family Caregiver Session’ provides basic information about the disease for family caregivers who are caring for a person living with dementia.

The session helps caregivers understand changes in communication and behaviour caused by dementia. Participants will learn what to expect throughout the dementia journey and explore effective ways of facilitating communication and providing support to the person with dementia.

“We offer practical techniques and strategies that they can begin using immediately,” says Laurie DeCroos, an Alzheimer Society of B.C. Support & Education Coordinator for the Northern Interior, Skeena and Peace region.

Both workshops take place at Northern Lights College’s Room 150, 9820-120 Avenue. Pre-registration is required by contacting 1-866-564-7533 or [email protected].

In Fort Nelson

MAY 23

Family Caregiver Session, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop, 1 to 5 p.m., Northern Rockies City Hall’s Bear Pit, 5319 50 Avenue South. Pre-registration required. 1-866-564-7533, [email protected].

In Dawson Creek

MAY 28

Family Caregiver Session, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Northern Lights College, Room A-107, 11401 – 8 Street. Pre-registration required. 1-866-564-7533, [email protected].

MAY 28

Heads Up: An Introduction to Brain Health, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Northern Lights College, Room A-107, 11401 – 8 Street. Pre-registration required. 1-866-564-7533, [email protected].

In Tumbler Ridge

MAY 29

Heads Up! An Introduction to Brain Health, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., community centre Room 1, 340 Front Street. Pre-registration required. 1-866-564-7533, [email protected] org.

In Chetwynd

MAY 31

Family Caregiver Session, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Chetwynd Recreation Centre’s Pine Room, 4552 North Access Road. Pre-registration required. 1-866-564-7533, [email protected].

Dementia is the medical term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain. A survey done for the Alzheimer Society of Canada shows that one in five Canadians has experience caring for someone living with a form of dementia.

The workshop is free thanks to support from United Way and partial funding from the R.K. Grant Family Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Paula Lee Family Foundation, The Kapler-Carter Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, The Rix Family Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, Diane Harwood Memorial Trust, Lewis Family Fund, The Clark Family Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, Lecky Foundation, Collings Family Foundation, Provincial Employees Community Services Fund and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

The Society acknowledges the financial support of the Province of B.C.

More information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is available at www.alzheimerbc.org.