Update – Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges after death investigation near Bezanson

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Update, RCMP Major Crimes North and Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section have charged a suspect in relation to a homicide that occurred in Bezanson April 23, 2019.

Randy Stephen Fiddler (59) has been charged with second-degree murder in the homicide of his wife Merna Fiddler (55).

Fiddler remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 24, 2019.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be released.

