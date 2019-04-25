8.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Update - Stolen Range Rover located in Edmonton
News

Update – Stolen Range Rover located in Edmonton

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – UPDATE, RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in sharing information which has helped locate a stolen Range Rover.

A media release put out on April 17, 2019, was shared by media outlets and the following day, a member of the public updated that they believed they had observed the vehicle at an address in Taylor, BC.

The vehicle was eventually located in Edmonton, Alberta by Edmonton Police Services on April 21, 2019.  Efforts are being made to return the vehicle to the rightful owner.

The investigation is still ongoing in this matter.

To view the original story, CLICK HERE

