VIDEO – Two vehicle fires start late Sunday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department was busy Sunday night responding to two different vehicle fires at almost the same time.

Just before 10 p.m., crews were called to a vehicle fire on 114a avenue near 100 street. Eyewitnesses say a small explosion was heard after the fire started. The fire quickly spread to a nearby parked car.

At almost the same time, the Fort St. John Fire Department was also called to a vehicle fire at an apartment building on 86 street near the Best Western Hotel. A photo of the second fire shows the vehicle was located in the parking lot of an apartment building near 86 street and 85 avenue.

At this time there is no official confirmation that both incidents are connected.

Our staff will reach out to the authorities in the morning to learn more about what happened. If you have any photos or video you’d like to share, email [email protected]