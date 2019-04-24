6.6 C
VIP Manny Blu Lunch Show for the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank

Avatar Sydney Reid
Music, munch & Manny Blu come together for the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank!  Manny Blu is coming to Fort St. John as a part of the star-studded line-up for the Hit After Hit Tour with George Canyon.  Nothing says community and country music quite like a fundraising lunch show with this Canadian Music newcomer. Join Moose FM, Just Jacks and Chances Casino for Manny Blu: Unplugged on Thursday, May 2nd.

Tickets will be $20 at the door with all proceeds going towards the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank.  Doors open at 12:00 PM and the show begins at 12:30 PM.  Your ticket purchase includes: Buffet Lunch from Just Jacks, $20 towards slot play at Chances Casino, and an intimate show with country artist Manny Blu; including opportunity for Meet & Greets and Q&A.

Manny Blu, a recent transplant to Nashville, has wasted no time putting himself smack dab in the middle of Nashville’s music scene.  However, music wasn’t Manny’s first passion. Hockey, Golf and MMA were where his heart found happiness. Putting his efforts into MMA training for years, he made his amateur debut on Oct 12, 2013. He emerged victorious, although walked away injured and requiring time to rest and recover. Being inspired by none other than BB King during this time off from MMA, Manny picked up the guitar and began learning to play.  He had no idea that learning a few chords could dramatically change his career path.

Since his MMA injury and focus shift towards music, Manny has continued writing and performing throughout Canada honing his craft and abilities. Being influenced by the talents of John Mayer, Adam Levine, Jordan Davis, and Sam Hunt Manny continued working on his writing for his debut EP. Eventually, taking meetings and building his network that lead him to relocate to Nashville to work on his new record and build his career.

For many, music is a way to heal and connect – We are happy to have the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank join us as the benefactor for this event.  Located near the Lido Theatre, the Food Bank operates on a drop-in basis from 10am – 11:50am. People can come in, have a cup of coffee, grab a snack and sign up for a food bank slot, on a first come first serve basis.  ​From 1:00pm – 3:55pm, the food bank offers appointments for those who may be using the food bank for the first time or may have additional needs they’d like to discuss with our Community Ministries Worker.

Author

Avatar
Sydney Reid
Previous articleAnnual Day of Mourning to be held in Fort St John on April 28
Next articlePRRD presents feasibility study to City Council for connecting trails

