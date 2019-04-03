0.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
News

Visions & Voices with Medium Tania Thomas

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Medium Tania Thomas will be bringing her live show, Visions & Voices to the Lido theatre, Thursday, April 4th.

Thomas is an internationally known Spiritual Medium and Intuitive Life Coach. Thomas believes that each person should leave her session or live event feeling better than they did when they first walked in.

Visions & Voices event will feature selected readings by Thomas alongside the music of the Sarah Smith Musical Duo. This evening is said to be uplifting, inspiring and comforting. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the show ends at 9:30 pm

“Events such as these very often create a deeper sense of community. People are involved in the very personal aspects of private stories and the empathy is incredible,” said Thomas “Friendships are made, supports are discovered and people learn that it’s ok to cry, it’s ok to be honest in grief and to allow others the opportunity to offer support.”

Thomas shares she is a natural born medium, with a “give it as I get it” motto allowing the words that your loved ones wish to say to come forward unfiltered and true. Thomas’s intention is to change the way that you view life following physical death.  To bring some comfort, reminders of small joys and direction to your life as you move through the grief.

Previous articleShell urges CAPP to adjust emission policies to support carbon pricing
Next articleEmperor’s Challenge registration rescheduled for April 4

