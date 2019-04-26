Warning of late spring snow issued for Tumbler Ridge and Pine Pass

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada says Tumbler Ridge and the Pine Pass could see a late snowfall Friday night.

A low-pressure system will move across B.C. Friday and into Alberta Friday night. As the system passes to the south, a cool northeast wind will develop causing rain to change to snow. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are expected with the higher amounts near the Rockies. Near 10 cm is forecast for Tumbler Ridge.

The Pine Pass could receive 5 cm of snow will fall Friday night where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest.

See the full warnings below

Warnings

5:53 AM PDT Friday 26 April 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Statements

3:37 AM PDT Friday 26 April 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

A late season snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is expected.

A transition to a showery pattern will begin across central and eastern BC later today as a trough of low pressure crosses the province. Freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system on Saturday causing rain showers to switch over to snow, particularly over the high mountain passes.

5 cm of snow will fall tonight over Pine Pass where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest. 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected for the Yoho Park – Kootenay Park region and higher elevations of the Trans-Canada highway including Rogers Pass. Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley are also expected to receive 5 cm of snow later Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to be prepared for winter driving conditions and consult DriveBC for road conditions before travelling.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.