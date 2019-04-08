12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
West Moberly First Nations Cheif Roland Wilson
Home News West Moberly First Nations Chief expresses concerns over the Caribou Engagement Sessions
NewsRegional

West Moberly First Nations Chief expresses concerns over the Caribou Engagement Sessions

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – West Moberly First Nations Chief, Roland Wilson, went to social media to express his concerns over the Caribou Engagement Sessions.

In his post on Facebook, Wilson says no one is talking about the jobs that are being created by this agreement, adding that everyone is only focusing on the jobs that will be lost.

“No one is talking about all the jobs that are being created by this agreement. Only about the ones that might be lost, we focused on minimizing impacts and restrictions to only those areas where the caribou are.”

- Advertisement -

According to Wilson, the Province is doing “nothing to alleviate those fears and explain what’s going on.”

Wilson is appreciative that the current Government is taking action on the matter, compared to the previous Government.

“You can thank the previous B.C. Government for this! At least the current Government is trying to fix it, instead of ignoring the problem!”

Energeticcity.ca made an effort to reach Wilson for further comment but was unsuccessful at the time of this article.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTumbler Ridge RCMP seeking public assistancein locating two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes
Next articleSite C Employment numbers sees increase in February

RECENT STORIES

News

Doig River First Nations presents K’ih tsaaʔdze Tribal Park to Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a recent City Council meeting, Doig River First Nations made a presentation to...
Read more
News

Site C Employment numbers sees increase in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the...
Read more
News

Tumbler Ridge RCMP seeking public assistancein locating two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Tumbler Ridge RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

‘Ticking time bomb:’ Alberta group wants aging oil wells to be...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A coalition of Alberta landowners, researchers and former regulators say it could cost as much as $70 billion to clean up...

Dawson Creek RCMP investigate an attempted murder

NCLGA unveils new strategic plan for 2019-2022

Outlaws Aboriginal Youth Midget Hockey team took home Bronze in Prince...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.