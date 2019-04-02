Westbound traffic blocked on Highway 43 near DeBolt

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Highway 43 is closed westbound near DeBolt after a collision involving a semi-truck.

According to the Grande Prairie RCMP, the collision happened near range road 20 and the semi is blocking westbound travel. The RCMP is advising motorists travelling in the area to expect delays and to please consider choosing an alternate route.

STARS Air Ambulance has tweeted they were called to the scene of a collision.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the DeBolt, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) April 2, 2019

For updates on highway conditions, visit 511.alberta.ca