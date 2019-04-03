FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Saturday, April 6th, 2019 the Sheep Society of B.C. and the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers are hosting their dinner and presentation ‘Wild Sheep and Long Ago Person Found’ at the Lido theatre.

The doors open for the event at 6 pm with the dinner and presentation starting at 7 pm.

The presentation being made by Bill Hanlon shares his experience during a hunting expedition in 1999 for Dall Sheep in the Tatshenshini/Alsek Wilderness park. Hanlon and his two hunting partners would discover the preserved remains of an ancient hunter emerging from the ice on the edge of a glacier. With slides, Hanlon will share the story about this discovery and three more expeditions back to the discovery site of Kwaday Dan Ts’inchi, the ‘Long Ago Person Found.’

There will be a pig roast for dinner and an opportunity for questions and answers as well as talk regarding conservation.

Tickets for the event are $60 and can register; CLICK HERE