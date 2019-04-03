0.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Winter storm warning issued for Fort Nelson
NewsRegional

Winter storm warning issued for Fort Nelson

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Fort Nelson.

According to the warning snow mixed with freezing rain is expected Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Approximately 10 cm of snow has already fallen with another 5 cm expected.

The snow will move towards Sikanni Chief Wednesday night where another 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected.

- Advertisement -

See the full warning below

Issued at 2019-04-03 19:04 UTC by Environment Canada:
Winter storm warning issued for:
Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)
Current details:
Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow at times mixed with freezing rain will continue this afternoon through tonight before easing Thursday morning. Approximately 10 cm of snow has already fallen this morning around Fort Nelson with a further 5 cm this afternoon. The band of snow will shift to the southwest towards Sikanni Chief tonight, where 10 to 15 cm is forecast.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleWild Sheep and Long Ago Person Found
Next articleFort St John RCMP remind drivers of the laws surrounding Impaired Care and Control of a motor vehicle

RECENT STORIES

News

Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for Fort Nelson

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Fort Nelson.According to Environment Canada, Hazardous...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP remind drivers of the laws surrounding Impaired Care and Control of a motor vehicle

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind drivers of the laws surrounding...
Read more
News

Wild Sheep and Long Ago Person Found

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Saturday, April 6th, 2019 the Sheep Society of B.C. and the Backcountry Hunters...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Huskies to take on Wainwright Bisons in first game of 2019...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are making their way to Wetaskiwin, Alberta for the 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships.Their...

Crude by rail rises in March but storage high despite Alberta...

Emperor’s Challenge registration rescheduled for April 4

Visions & Voices with Medium Tania Thomas

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.