Issued at 2019-04-03 19:04 UTC by Environment Canada:

Winter storm warning issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow at times mixed with freezing rain will continue this afternoon through tonight before easing Thursday morning. Approximately 10 cm of snow has already fallen this morning around Fort Nelson with a further 5 cm this afternoon. The band of snow will shift to the southwest towards Sikanni Chief tonight, where 10 to 15 cm is forecast.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

