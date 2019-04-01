Youth Advisory Council is seeking new members from 12-18 years old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is seeking youth between 12-18 years that want to do something in the community geared towards youth.

When you join YAC you will;

Organize Activities

Gain Volunteer Experience

Enhance Public Speaking

Gain Leadership Opportunities

Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator shared, “The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) of Fort St. John was developed in 2010 as a potential solution toward anti-social behaviour in our community, to get a better sense of what Fort St. John’s youth would like to see in Fort St. John, and to act as a liaison between the youth of the community and City Council.”

YAC meets the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each month at City Hall from 4:30-5:30 pm. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

For more information email [email protected] tjohn.ca