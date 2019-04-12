12.6 C
The Taylor Bridge at night. Photo by Darcy Shawchek/YRB North Peace/Twitter
NewsRegional

YRB to perform cleaning on Taylor Bridge starting April 15

TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace have announced that they will perform cleaning on the Taylor Bridge for approximately three weeks, starting on Monday, April 15, 2019.

YRB says cleaning will be taking place Monday through to Thursday, between the times of 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Traffic will be single lane alternating with up to 20-minute delays.

YRB is advising drivers to plan this delay in their commute.

You can check DriveBC for updates, or you can call the after-hours line at 1-888-883-6688.

