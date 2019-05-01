0.5 C
​New campaign focused on Speed, by ICBC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – According to ICBC, every year, 82 people are killed in speed-related crashes, making speed the number one cause of car crash fatalities in B.C.*

A new month-long campaign focusing on speed and urging drivers to slow down is being launched by ICBC, the government and police.

Research shows that if a pedestrian is hit by a passenger vehicle at 40 km/h, 90 percent of pedestrians would survive. However, that number drops to 50 percent survival rate if the collision occurs at 80 km/h. This means speed is a concern for all road users, not just drivers.

Regional Statistic’s share;

  • On average, 26 people are killed every year in the Lower Mainland from speed-related crashes.
  • On average, 10 people are killed every year on Vancouver Island from speed-related crashes.
  • On average, 28 people are killed every year in the Southern Interior from speed-related crashes.
  • On average, 19 people are killed every year in North Central B.C. from speed-related crashes.

Speed Watch volunteers will also be set up in B.C. communities to remind drivers of their speed and the Police will be targeting speeders during the month of May.

“Our government in partnership with ICBC is increasing speeding enforcement to save lives. Please slow down,” said David Eby, Attorney General

35 existing intersection safety cameras are being upgraded to identify and ticket speeding drivers in conjunction between ICBC and the government.

“Speeding, failing to yield and unsafe lane changes are high-risk driving behaviours that put everyone at risk. Drivers have to be responsible for their actions, pay attention and focus on driving. Police will be out in full-force across the province this month looking for drivers who feel the rules don’t apply to them.” said Chief Constable Neil Dubord, Chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee

“Driving over the speed limit really doesn’t get you there any faster, and instead increases your chances of crashing. When you slow down you see more of the road and it gives you more time to react to the unexpected. We can all do our part by slowing down to make roads safer and save lives.” said Lindsay Mathews, ICBC’s Vice President Public Affairs

*Police-reported data, five-year average from 2013 to 2017.

Speed includes unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit, excessive speed over 40km/h, and driving too fast for conditions.

