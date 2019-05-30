21 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 30, 2019
100 street near 110 avenue
News

100 street construction to start Monday

Avatar Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction on 100 street from 114a avenue and the East Bypass Road will start Monday.

The work is part of the final phase of improvements for 100 street from 110 avenue to the East Bypass Road.  The road will be upgraded to four lanes along with new street lights, storm sewer upgrades, multi-use trail and new traffic signals.

The work on 100 street started in 2017 and was broken up into three phases, with the first two phases completed in 2017.

During construction, 100 Street between 114A Avenue and the East Bypass Road, the multi-use trail along 100 Street between 114A Avenue and the East Bypass Road, the connection between the East and West Bypass trails, and the parking lot near the East Bypass Road will be closed.

The following detour routes will be in place for the duration of construction:

  • From north of the City: take the East Bypass Road to 93 Street and then to 112 Avenue
  • From east of 100 Street: take 98 Street to 112 Avenue
  • From west of 100 Street: take 102 Street to 112 Avenue

Council awarded the tender for the project to Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd. for $5,826,567.60.

This map shows the detour routes while construction is under way – City of Fort St. John

