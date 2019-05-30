100 street construction to start Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction on 100 street from 114a avenue and the East Bypass Road will start Monday.

The work is part of the final phase of improvements for 100 street from 110 avenue to the East Bypass Road. The road will be upgraded to four lanes along with new street lights, storm sewer upgrades, multi-use trail and new traffic signals.

The work on 100 street started in 2017 and was broken up into three phases, with the first two phases completed in 2017.

During construction, 100 Street between 114A Avenue and the East Bypass Road, the multi-use trail along 100 Street between 114A Avenue and the East Bypass Road, the connection between the East and West Bypass trails, and the parking lot near the East Bypass Road will be closed.

The following detour routes will be in place for the duration of construction:

From north of the City: take the East Bypass Road to 93 Street and then to 112 Avenue

From east of 100 Street: take 98 Street to 112 Avenue

From west of 100 Street: take 102 Street to 112 Avenue

Council awarded the tender for the project to Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd. for $5,826,567.60.