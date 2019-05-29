25 C
Photo by 100 Women Who Care Fort St. John Facebook page.
100 Women Who Care Fort St. John are accepting Nominations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Fort St. John Chapter of 100 Women Who Care are accepting nominations for the September 17th meeting.

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

Each attending woman brings $100 to the event, and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. When you multiply $100 by 100 women there is a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

