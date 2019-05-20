18 C
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
20th Annual Steak & Lobster Dinner and Dance
News

20th Annual Steak & Lobster Dinner and Dance

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saturday, May 11th, 2019 the 20th Annual Steak & Lobster Dinner and Dance will take place at the Legion.

Hosted by the PPCLI 2276 Army Cadets, the doors will open at 5:00 pm with dinner being served at 6:00 pm. The evening will be headlined by the band TrainWreck from 9:00 pm – 1:00 am. There will also be silent and live auctions as well as 50/50 draws.

Tickets for the event are $50 per ticket and can be purchased from the Legion or by contacting Tina Edwards; 250-329-7379.

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
