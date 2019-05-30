271 Road vehicle collision leads to fatality

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A serious collision between two motor vehicles took place on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 approx at 4:30 pm with one driver later dying from his injuries.

Fort St. John RCMP and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported two vehicle collision between Fort St. John and Charlie Lake on Highway 97 and 271 Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 5-ton service truck was stopped at a red light on 271 Road waiting to turn onto Hwy 97 and was rear-ended by a Toyota pick up truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 76-year-old local man, subsequently died in hospital as a result of his injuries he sustained in this collision.

Fort St. John RCMP, as well as Peace Region Traffic Services and RCMP Reconstruction are continuing to investigate this collision.

Anybody with information is being asked to contact call Peace Region Traffic Services in Fort St. John at 250-787-8140, quoting file 2019-4871.