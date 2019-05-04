15.4 C
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4th Annual Pride Walk – Remembering Stonewall 1969 – 2019

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fourth Annual Pride Walk planning is underway and the Pride Society is welcoming vendors and volunteers.

This years theme, Stronger Together remembers Stonewall, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations in 1969 by members of the gay community against a police raid named after Stonewall Inn, a popular gay club in Greenwich Village. Stonewall signifies a turning point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. As its participants shaped a new cultural awareness of a population that was largely ostracized.

“It’s considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement,” said Dustin Carnell, one of the Directors of the North Peace Pride Society.

The Fort St. John Pride Parade and Festival take place June 1st, 2019 starting at 2 pm at the WY Centennial Park near CM Finch School, travelling down 100th and reaching the destination at the bowl in Centennial Park next to the Museum.

This is a family-friendly event, with Road Worn headlining the Pride Festival, as well as entertainment by local performers, Drag Queens, a dance troop, speeches by City Council and more.

There will be pizza and cupcakes as well as a bubble station.

Trans Care BC will have an information booth set up as they aim to enhance the coordination of trans health services and supports across the province, bringing gender-affirming care closer to home wherever possible.

As well as a booth by Peace Area Trans*Two Spirited Support (PATTS)

North Peace Pride Society is the only non-profit society in the peace area.

The North Peace Pride Society is still welcoming vendors to come and participate at the festival, by reaching out to their FB Page, CLICK HERE

There is also an upcoming information session for volunteers for the Pride Parade on Wednesday, May 15th, for more information; CLICK HERE

Stronger Together Pride Walk FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

The North Peace Pride Society would like to share they now have an official web space; CLICK HERE

Peace Area Trans * Two-Spirited Support; CLICK HERE 

