7.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Aerial shot taken by Wood Buffalo Emergency Services after a gas explosion at 118 Clenell Crescent, Fort McMurray, on May 17th, 2016. (RMWB)
Home Canadian Press Class action lawsuit over Fort McMurray blast certified against Atco
Canadian PressEnergy News

Class action lawsuit over Fort McMurray blast certified against Atco

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

FORT MCMURRAY, A.B. – A class-action lawsuit is going ahead against a natural gas company in connection with an explosion that damaged several homes after the 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Higgerty Law and co-counsel James H. Brown and Associates say in a release that a judge has certified the suit against Atco Gas and Pipelines Ltd.

The law firms say the blast took place shortly after Atco reinstated the gas supply in the Dickensfield neighbourhood, when residents were still not allowed to return.

The 547 affected properties were within a half-kilometre radius of the explosion and owners, occupants and insurers are listed as class members.

Higgerty Law previously said the suit would seek damages of $10 million.

In addition to property damages, the firms say occupants have also incurred financial losses and suffered serious mental distress.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort St. John RCMP looking to return stolen property to owners
Next articleFort St John minor Lacrosse takes part in Tradition Lives Lacrosse Tournament

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Court to rule if B.C. can limit bitumen in key case for Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A British Columbia court is set to rule Friday whether the province can restrict shipments of...
Read more
Canadian Press

Shell Quest carbon capture and storage project reaches milestone of 4M tonnes

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Shell Canada says the Quest carbon capture and storage project north of Edmonton has reached the...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta throne speech followed by bill to repeal provincial carbon tax

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - The new Alberta government has set its first legislature sitting in motion with a throne speech...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John and Area Seniors’ Care Foundation to hold Music...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and Area Seniors' Care Foundation will be holding a Music Jamboree on Sunday, June 9,...

Beaverlodge RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicides

District of Taylor Staff provides update on the Emergency Evacuation Route

City of Fort St. John releases 2018 list of employee wages...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.