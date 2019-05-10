20 C
City of Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman. Photo by Scott Brooks
Ackerman calls suing energy companies “inappropriate” when looking to reduce emissions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor, Lori Ackerman, is calling for a collaborative approach in discussion with the key climate litigation advocate, Andrew Gage.

According to Mayor Lori Ackerman, Gage is calling on local governments to sue energy companies for climate-related damages.

“Mr. Gage is leading the “climate liability” campaign at the West Coast Environmental Law Center and calling for local governments to sue energy companies for climate-related damages.”

Ackerman feels that this is an inappropriate action for Gage to encourage B.C. communities to sue energy companies for such claims. She feels that there are better ways of reducing carbon emissions than taking companies to court.

“I still believe this campaign is an inappropriate direction for B.C. communities that would further divide our country and province – ultimately blocking meaningful action to decarbonize our cities. Instead, I believe local government and senior government officials should find ways to collaborate with energy companies to continue to drive innovations that will lower emissions, not sue them.”

The City of Fort St. John has submitted a resolution to the NCLGA AGM and Convention calling these lawsuits “inappropriate” and instead envisions local communities working collaboratively with energy companies toward decarbonization.

