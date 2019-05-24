Air Quality Advisory extended

NORTHEAST, B.C. – A smokey skies bulletin has been released by the government that Regions of Northeast B.C. will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Regions included in the advisory include;

Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park includes Muncho Lake, Toad River and

Stone Mountain Provincial Park

Stone Mountain Provincial Park Watson Lake includes Liard River, Lower Post and extends north to the Yukon border

Fort Nelson includes Fort Nelson, Muskwa, Prophet River, Buckinghorse River, Sikanni

Chief, Hwy 77 north to the Yukon border,

Chief, Hwy 77 north to the Yukon border,

Williston includes McLeod Lake, Mackenzie and Williston Lake

B.C. North Peace River includes the City of Fort St John and all communities along

Hwy 97 extending from Farmington to Pink Mountain; Hwy 29 including Moberly Lake,

Hudson’s Hope; also includes Rolla, Clayhurst and Goodlow

Hwy 97 extending from Farmington to Pink Mountain; Hwy 29 including Moberly Lake, Hudson’s Hope; also includes Rolla, Clayhurst and Goodlow B.C. South Peace River includes Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, and Tumbler

RidgeMcGregor includes the northern end of the Robson Valley extending from Hansard

to Dome Creek; extends north to Monkmon Park

According to the government, during a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

It is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health. People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

The government shares, if breathing becomes difficult or you feel unwell to stop or reduce your activity level. Staying cool and drinking plenty of fluids is helpful as well as tending to children and others who cannot care for themselves. As well as carrying any rescue medications with you at all times.

Different people have different responses to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

People with asthma or other chronic illness should activate the personal care plans they have designed with their family physicians. If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Further tips from the government to reduce your exposure include;

Smoke levels may be lower indoors but will still be elevated, so stay aware of your symptoms even when you are indoors.

Running a commercially available HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter can improve indoor air quality in the room where the device is located.

If you have a forced air heating/cooling system in your home, it may help to change the filter and set the fan to run continuously. Reduce indoor air pollution sources such as smoking, burning incense, and frying foods.

Consider going to a library, community center, or shopping mall with cooler filtered air to get some relief from the smoke.

If travelling in a car with air conditioning, keep the windows up and the ventilation set to recirculate.

If you are very sensitive to smoke, consider moving to another location with cleaner air, but be aware that conditions can change rapidly.

Maintaining good overall health is a good way to prevent health effects resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

Fort Nelson

Watson Lake Williston

BC Peace River (North and South)

Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park