United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney addresses supporters in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Canadian Press Canadian Press
EDMONTON, A.B. – Alberta’s premier says the province’s carbon tax will no longer exist as of May 30.

Jason Kenney says a bill to eliminate the Alberta levy is to be introduced next week when the legislature begins sitting.

He says the United Conservative government wants to review court decisions in Saskatchewan and Ontario before it decides if it will challenge the federal tax in court.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal recently ruled in a split decision that the federal tax imposed on provinces without a carbon price of their own is constitutional.

The Ontario government is waiting for a decision on its court challenge.

Kenney campaigned for _ and won _ Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax.

