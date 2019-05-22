17.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Speaker of the house Robert Wanner puts a pin on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney after being sworn in at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.JASON FRANSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Home Canadian Press Alberta throne speech followed by bill to repeal provincial carbon tax
Canadian PressEnergy News

Alberta throne speech followed by bill to repeal provincial carbon tax

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

EDMONTON, A.B. – The new Alberta government has set its first legislature sitting in motion with a throne speech followed immediately by a bill to repeal the provincial carbon tax.

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell outlined the priorities of Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government in the traditional speech from the throne.

The government followed the speech by officially introducing legislation to end the provincial carbon tax by May 30.

It’s part of what Kenney has called a spring of renewal to repeal several laws brought in by the former NDP government and to pass new rules to help businesses and entrepreneurs flourish.

The federal government has already indicated that Ottawa will impose its own levy on greenhouse gas emissions if Alberta punts the provincial tax.

Kenney has said he will immediately challenge the constitutionality of the federal levy in court if that happens.

The sitting is also expected to see legislation introduced to cut the corporate tax, keep royalty rates consistent on oil and gas wells and to improve access to regulated trades and professions.

It is expected to last until the end of June, although the government has said it will sit into July if necessary to get the bills passed.

A full budget is to be introduced in the fall.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleDistrict of Taylor on track to reducing carbon emissions
Next articleFort St. John Motocross Track to host second round of PMA series this weekend

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Encana CEO says Canadian oilfield would produce more if regulated in the U.S.

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The CEO of Encana Corp. says Western Canada's Montney oil and gas region would be two...
Read more
Canadian Press

Regulator investigating high gas prices in B.C. has power to examine gouging

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - British Columbia's independent energy regulator will have the power to call oil company representatives as witnesses...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta legislature session to begin under new Premier Jason Kenney

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Alberta legislature is to start a new session today with a lot of new faces...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Canfor Taylor Pulp donates thermal imaging camera to District of Taylor...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Tuesday, a new thermal imaging camera was donated to the District's Fire Department. Assistant...

Drivers expected to see delays as Site C work continues

Encana CEO says Canadian oilfield would produce more if regulated in...

Air Quality Advisory for Fort Nelson

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.