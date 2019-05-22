Alberta throne speech followed by bill to repeal provincial carbon tax

EDMONTON, A.B. – The new Alberta government has set its first legislature sitting in motion with a throne speech followed immediately by a bill to repeal the provincial carbon tax.

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell outlined the priorities of Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government in the traditional speech from the throne.

The government followed the speech by officially introducing legislation to end the provincial carbon tax by May 30.

It’s part of what Kenney has called a spring of renewal to repeal several laws brought in by the former NDP government and to pass new rules to help businesses and entrepreneurs flourish.

The federal government has already indicated that Ottawa will impose its own levy on greenhouse gas emissions if Alberta punts the provincial tax.

Kenney has said he will immediately challenge the constitutionality of the federal levy in court if that happens.

The sitting is also expected to see legislation introduced to cut the corporate tax, keep royalty rates consistent on oil and gas wells and to improve access to regulated trades and professions.

It is expected to last until the end of June, although the government has said it will sit into July if necessary to get the bills passed.

A full budget is to be introduced in the fall.