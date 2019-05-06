Alert Ready Testing and Emergency Preparedness Week

VICTORIA, B.C. – With the last two flood and wildfire seasons the B.C. Government is reminding British Columbians the importance of being prepared.

Planning and preparation for the event of of any type of emergency can help protect loved ones and reduce stress Shares the government. This Emergency Preparedness Week, May 5-11, 2019, all British Columbians are encouraged to make a plan, compile a kit and build resiliency in their homes and communities.

“The best way to keep safe in the event of an emergency is to ensure your household is ready in advance,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “PreparedBC has the resources British Columbians need to get started on making plans that will help them cope through the initial stages of any emergency.”

PreparedBC is getting back to basics this year by focusing on three key steps:

Know the hazards in your local area;

Make a plan to help keep focused and safe during an emergency; and

Build an emergency kit and assemble grab-and-go bags.

“It’s fantastic to see communities around B.C. taking part in emergency preparedness activities,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “Tofino took a great step towards tsunami preparedness with its recent high-ground hike event and I applaud the many communities that are holding emergency preparedness events throughout the week.”

The Alert Ready system will be tested in B.C. on Wednesday, May 8 at 1:55 p.m. The government is by participating in a national public safety emergency notification system testing. During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices. This testing is designed to assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

For more information on how to best prepare an emergency, see the links below.