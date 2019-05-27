An Evening for Our Vets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Local fundraiser taking place at the Royal Canadian Legion is raising funds to support local Veterans created by students of the Energetic Learning Campus.

June 1st, 2019, doors open at 5 pm for an evening of fun and entertainment. Tickets for the event are $30 each and include dinner, entertainment, meat draw and door Prizes.

Dinner for the evening will be provided by North Peace Catering.

Entertainment for the evening includes performers, Tom Garcia, Neale Skauge, Tom Cole and Bill Ffitch.

For more information and tickets contact;