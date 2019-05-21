Anniversary Tree Planting at City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Local Government Management Association (LGMA) the staff of the City of Fort St. John will be planting a tree in recognition.

Local Government Awareness Week is May 19th to the 25th, 2019 to recognize the ways that local Government professionals contribute to their communities, by providing high-quality practical training and resources.

Monday, May 21st from 5 pm to 5:30 pm a tree will be planted at City Hall to commemorate the 100th Anniversary. In partnership with BC Hydro’s Community Regreening Program, a tree is being provided to all local governments in BC to recognize the dedication, hard work, and innovation by local government professionals.

For the past 100 years, the LGMA has worked to support the learning, leadership, and growth of local government professionals across the province. At the 1919 Union of BC Municipalities Conference, a resolution was adopted establishing the Local Government Management Association of BC (then called the “Municipal Officers Association of BC”).