Annual Community Exhibition hosted by the Energetic Learning Campus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For its fourth year, the Energetic Learning Campus (ELC) is hosting their Community Project Exhibition, the school-wide community-focused project.

The continued question for the students is ‘How will I make a difference in our community?’

The project facilitated the opportunity for students to make connections within the community with organizations and individuals as a way to make a difference.

Students found their own voices to recognize and work on local issues by figuring out practical ways to help in the community. According to the teachers of the ELC, students were encouraged to top build communication and connection within the community, to create a positive change, by being inspired and taking pride to become globally educated citizens.

June 5th, 2019, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm the students of the ELC will showcase their plans on how to make Fort St. John a better place. The exhibition will be set to be very interactive like a trade show so visitors can walk about and interact with the different groups hearing what they learned by trying to make a difference in the community.

