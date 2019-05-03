-4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 3, 2019
Motocross racing. Source PMA
Sports

Annual Mother's Day Weekend Moto Race takes place May 11 and 12

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Motocross Association is gearing up for the first race of the 2019 season.

On May 11 and 12, the Motocross Association will be holding their Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race.

PMA President, Trevor McDonnell, says it’s the first race of the season and will be featuring riders of all ages from all over the Peace Region.

“It’s the first race of the Peace Motocross Association’s schedule. There will be riders from all over the Peace area, from Fort Nelson to Peace River to Grande Prairie. We have a very strong Association with up to between 200 to 300 riders at every event and we have races for all ages from four-years-old to a 40-plus class.”

Admission to watch the race is $5.00 per person or $10.00 per family.

For those looking to participate, McDonnell says the fee to register is $30.00 for a day pass and $20.00 per racing event.

The Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race is taking place May 11 and 12 at the Taylor Motocross Track.

For more information, you can visit the PMA’s website.

