Another petition launched on lack of caribou consultation

VICTORIA, B.C. – A petition of more than 12,000 signatures were delivered to the Legislature by BC Liberal MLAs Greg Kyllo and Doug Clovechok as an outline of their constituents disappointment with John Horgan and how the NDP turned out their caribou consultation.

“While John Horgan finally realized the error of his ways and extended the online consultation period to May 31st, he’s still not bringing local officials directly to the table to discuss the potential impact of his policies,” says Kyllo, MLA for Shuswap. “My community has significant concerns around backcountry closures in particular, but these concerns are falling on deaf ears.”

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz says that while he recognizes the value of caribou recovery, all parties need to work together to find a solution.

“The key concern for us is public consultation. We need to be at the table when they have these conversations because of the social and economic impact these decisions could have on places like Sicamous, Revelstoke and the Columbia Regional District,” says Rysz. “It’s

incredibly important that we’re part of the conversation, and I think we can be a serious part of the solution as well.”

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz says a location-based solution is needed.

“Stakeholders and community leaders in affected areas need to be sitting at the table, helping to finalize the government’s plan to address the caribou situation,” says Sulz. “Typing up an online submission doesn’t cut it. Our voices need to be heard loud and clear,

face-to-face, so that the powers that be can truly understand why we’re so passionate about this issue.”

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says John Horgan and the NDP have utterly failed on this consultation effort.

“Appointing the very capable Blair Lekstrom to oversee the rest of the consultation process is great, but as far as we know he will only be doing so in the Peace Region,” says Clovechok. “John Horgan continues to pick and choose who will help shape important decisions in this province that affect people’s livelihoods. It’s unfair, and our rural

communities deserve better.”

At the beginning of April, a petition of 30,000 signatures was delivered by the Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery to the Legislature. Peace River South MLA, Mike Bernier, says the Peace Region cannot afford the potential shutdowns of industries due to the Caribou Recovery.

