20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
BC Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks at the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce luncheon on September 26th. Photo by Chris Newton
Home Canadian Press B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he wants to be part of a probe of high gasoline prices by British Columbia’s independent energy regulator.

Wilkinson says he’s applied to participate as an intervener in any examination to identify factors impacting gasoline prices in the province.

Premier John Horgan asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why gasoline in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island is so much more expensive than the rest of the country.

A date and terms for an investigation have not been set but David Morton, chairman of the utilities commission, says in a statement the regulator is interested in conducting a fair, transparent and inclusive process to identify the factors impacting the price of gasoline.

Wilkinson says in a letter to Morton he encourages a review that includes examinations of provincial taxes and any connections between the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and fuel supplies.

Horgan’s letter says BCUC is a trusted and respected regulator and has the ability to conduct detailed hearings that will provide residents with necessary evidence and recommendations for the best path forward.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleAckerman calls suing energy companies “inappropriate” when looking to reduce emissions

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Ackerman calls suing energy companies “inappropriate” when looking to reduce emissions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor, Lori Ackerman, is calling for a collaborative approach in discussion...
Read more
Canadian Press

Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line decision

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Alberta's opposition to a carbon tax won't influence his cabinet's decision...
Read more
Canadian Press

Ships must keep 400 metre distance as part of new rules to protect killer whales

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced sweeping new rules to protect endangered southern resident...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing in safety at the Northern Rockies Regional Airport. According to...

Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo taking place June 14 to...

The Yes! Camp Opportunity

Interior Roads changes name to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.