B.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildlife Federation is currently holding their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John.

The theme for this year’s AGM and Convention is Predator-Prey Dynamics.

Various guest speakers will be discussing the importance of ecology and taking care of the environment.

The Peace B.C. Conservation Officer Service provided members of the BCCOS Ceremonial Troop as part of the ceremonies.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation’s 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention is taking place now until May 11 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation is dedicated to conserving and protecting British Columbia’s wildlife and wild spaces.

For more information, you can visit bcwf.bc.ca.