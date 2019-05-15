4.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
News

BC AdventureSmart provides local training in SAR Prevention

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. AdventueSmart has recently trained eight more search and rescue volunteers in Fort St. John from North Peace Search and Rescue, specifically training in ‘SAR Prevention’.

According to Executive Director and B.C. Coordinator, Sandra Riches, for 15 years the AdventureSmart program has been increasing awareness for the reduction of SAR incidents with over 325 educators across the Province.

“The AdventureSmart program started in B.C. 15 years ago to increase awareness for the reduction of SAR incidents and their severity of. We now have over 325 educators in B.C., who deliver the AdventureSmart programs at school, workplaces, on ski hills and at trailheads.”

B.C. sees over 1,700 search and rescue incidents annually, with 80 SAR groups, consisting of 2,500 volunteers responding to those incidents.

The goal of B.C. AdventueSmart is to increase awareness to help reduce the number and severity of incidents that happen each year.

For more information, you can visit AdventureSmart’s website.

