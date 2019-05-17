9.6 C
BC Coroners Service releases data showing MVI fatalities are preventable

Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released data that shows that motor vehicle fatalities are preventable.

According to the most recent data published, a lack of restraint use, along with drug and/or alcohol involvement, was noted as a contributory factor to recent MVI deaths in British Columbia.

Coroners Service released the updated data in its report, ‘Motor Vehicle Incident Deaths – 2008-2018’.

The data shows that there were 314 motor vehicle deaths in B.C. in 2018, up from 299 in 2017, yet still below the annual average of 326 per year during the past decade.

The Coroners Service also updated its motorcycle-involved fatality report, which captures a rise in deaths involving motorcyclists. In 2018, 16 percent of the 314 deaths involved motorcycles or mopeds.

In 2018 alone, there were 51 motorcyclist deaths. This is the highest annual total for the past decade and a 50 percent increase over 2017.

More information on the report can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.

Bike to Work and School Week May 27 to June 2 in Fort St John

