BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses for March 2019

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released reports looking at illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected deaths for March 2019.

According to the report, in March there were 104 suspected drug overdose deaths from across the Province.

Within the Northeast, so far this year, there have been five reported drug overdose deaths.

When it comes to fentanyl-detected deaths, across the Province there were 82 deaths in March.

Within Northeastern B.C., during the month of March, there were five reported fentanyl-detected deaths.

According to the Coroners Service, the report excludes deaths if the fentanyl was known to be prescribed or the death was suspected to be due to intentional self-harm.

The BCCS says the data was compiled to better understand overall illicit drug overdose trends in B.C. and to inform other agencies’ public safety strategies in a timely manner.

Since the 2019 data reported is for only up until March 31, data should be interpreted with caution and is subject to change as investigations conclude.

For more information on these reports, you can visit the Government of B.C.’s website.