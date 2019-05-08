18 C
News

BC Emergency Alerting System Test. May 8, 2019

Avatar Tracy Teves
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Alert Ready system will be tested in B.C. today, Wednesday, May 8 at 1:55 p.m.

One of the ways the Province is supporting Emergency Preparedness Week is by participating in national public safety emergency notification system testing.

The Alert Ready system will be tested in B.C. on Wednesday, May 8 at 1:55 p.m. During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices. This testing is designed to assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any adjustments that need to be made.

‘This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.’

Do not call 911 for additional information about the test. Using 911 for non-emergency calls could delay help for people experiencing real emergencies.

For more information on the Alert Ready testing; CLICK HERE

Alert Ready frequently asked questions; CLICK HERE

