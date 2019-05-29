27 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
A list of some of the Electric Vehicles that are available for purchase in B.C. Source Government of B.C.
NewsRegional

BC Government introduces new Act to ensure the Province remains leader on clean energy vehicles

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. has passed a new Act that ensures that the Province remains a leader on clean energy vehicles.

According to the Government, the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act means all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province will be clean energy vehicles by 2040, delivering on a key commitment the Government made in its CleanBC plan.

The Province says British Columbians are already buying the most zero-emission vehicles per capita in Canada, with 6 percent making up new light-duty vehicle sales within the first quarter of 2019.

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, says with rebates now in place, this makes electric vehicles more affordable and the Act will ensure that B.C. remains a leader on clean energy vehicles.

“With federal and provincial rebates now in place, switching to an electric vehicle is more affordable than ever. The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act will make sure British Columbia continues to be at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.”

For a list of electric vehicles that are available for sale in B.C., you can visit plugin.bc.ca.

For the incentive rebate program, you can visit cevforbc.ca.

