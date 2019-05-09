BC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

VICTORIA, B.C. – As part of the CleanBC Plan, the Province is introducing the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund.

According to the Government, the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund will support the development of advanced building technology and innovative low-carbon solutions for the places where British Columbians work and live.

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, says using more clean energy in buildings will help to reduce climate change and improve air quality.

“We’re taking action to help make better, cleaner buildings. By using more clean energy and using it more efficiently in our buildings, we’re helping people to reduce energy costs, reduce the impact on climate change and improve air quality.”

This new Fund will provide $1.8 million in funding to manufacturers, developers, builders and program administrators for the development and demonstration of innovative, low-carbon building solutions.

For more information on the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund, you can visit the Government’s website.