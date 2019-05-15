4.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr
Home News BC Government to hold public inquiry into money laundering
NewsRegional

BC Government to hold public inquiry into money laundering

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will hold a public inquiry into the issue of money laundering.

According to the Government, money laundering has distorted the B.C. economy, fuelled the overdose crisis, and driven up housing prices.

The decision to proceed with a commission of inquiry follows three independent reviews that found extraordinary levels of money laundering in B.C.’s real estate market and other sectors of the economy.

Premier John Horgan says British Columbian’s deserve answers when it comes to money laundering and how it has affected the economy.

“From day one, our government has been working to tackle the housing crisis and fraud that went unchecked for over a decade, hurting people and B.C.’s economy. We have taken decisive actions to combat money laundering, but questions remain and people in B.C. deserve answers. That is why we have decided to proceed with a public inquiry into money laundering in the Province of British Columbia.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin F. Cullen has been appointed to head the inquiry, which will look at the full scope of money laundering in B.C.

According to the Government, the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering will deliver an interim report within 18 months and a final report by May 2021.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses for March 2019
Next articleBC Hydro says power could be restored by Thursday evening for Cecil Lake and Goodlow

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Federal oil tanker ban bill defeated in Senate, but legislation not dead

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - A federal ban on tanker traffic off British Columbia's north coast has been defeated in a...
Read more
News

BC Hydro says power could be restored by Thursday evening for Cecil Lake and Goodlow

Scott Brooks -
CECIL LAKE, B.C. - Residents in the Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas have been without power since Monday, May...
Read more
News

BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses for March 2019

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released reports looking at illicit drug overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected deaths...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John and District Kennel Club’s Dog Show takes place...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Kennel Club is hosting their annual Dog Show this weekend May 18 to...

Keyera stock rises after it green lights $1.3 billion Alberta liquids...

City of Fort St John to host The Energetic Amazing Race...

BC AdventureSmart provides local training in SAR Prevention

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.