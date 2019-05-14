BC Hydro provides update on power outage for Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas

CECIL LAKE, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has provided an update to a power outage that is affecting customers in the Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas.

According to B.C. Hydro community Relations Manager, David Conway, the preliminary estimate suggests power could be out five to seven days.

Conway says a geotechnical assessment needs to be completed before they can proceed with working on restoring power.

“At this time, we don’t have a restoration time. A preliminary estimate suggests power could be out 5 to 7 days. Before any work can begin, a geotechnical assessment needs to be completed. A geotech is scheduled to have a first look at the site by helicopter tonight. Once the area is cleared safe to work, our crews will assess the damage and restoration work will begin.”

Approximately 100 customers continue to be without power service in the Goodlow and Cecil Lake areas since Monday morning due to a landslide.

We will provide more updates when they become available.