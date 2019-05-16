4.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Hydro poles were damaged by a landslide that caused a power outage in the Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas on May 13. Source B.C. Hydro
News

BC Hydro says power could be restored by Thursday evening for Cecil Lake and Goodlow

CECIL LAKE, B.C. – Residents in the Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas have been without power since Monday, May 13.

According to B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway, crews will have to install new poles to replace the ones that were damaged by the landslide before the power can be restored. Conway says B.C. Hydro is estimating that the power may be restored by Thursday evening, May 16.

“Before power can be restored, crews will need to replace multiple poles. Because the area is very soft, we have to use specialized tracked equipment. Rubber tire vehicles cannot access the repair site. Crews are making good progress and power should be restored sooner than we originally anticipated. We’re hoping to have everyone back up by tomorrow evening.”

Approximately 100 customers continue to be without power service in the Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas since Monday morning due to a landslide.

Up-to-date power outage status can be found on B.C. Hydro’s website.

