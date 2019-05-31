23.5 C
BC OGC to set out timelines for oil and gas site cleanups as part of new regulations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission is setting out timelines for oil and gas site cleanups.

According to the OGC, these cleanup timelines are part of a new regulation that makes B.C. the first province in western Canada to impose in law timelines for the restoration of oil and gas wells.

OGC says the new regulation ensures that 100 percent of the cost of reclaiming oil and gas sites continues to be paid for by the industry.

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, says the changes to the timeline regulations for cleanup of oil and gas sites will better protect the Province’s land and water resources.

“These changes to better manage inactive sites and orphan wells are the results of legislation our government brought in last spring that provides the B.C. Oil & Gas Commission with the tools it needs to better protect our land and water.”

For more information on the timelines for oil and gas site cleanups, you can visit the OGC’s website.

