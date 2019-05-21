18.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Forest Fire News

BC sending Forest Firefighters to help in Alberta

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Province of B.C. will send 267 wildfire personnel to Alberta to help with firefighting efforts.

Firefighters and support staff will start arriving on Wednesday and Thursday and will be deployed as needed in the Province.

Of the people being sent, the majority will be firefighters which include the following:

  • two hundred and thirty firefighters (consisting of 10 initial attack crews and 10 unit crews)
  • three agency representatives
  • a 19-person incident management team
  • fourteen supervisors

The request for assistance was made through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates the mutual sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other jurisdictions. All associated costs are covered by the jurisdiction that requested the resources.

Considering the current and forecasted fire situation in British Columbia, sufficient personnel and resources remain in the province to respond appropriately to any fire activity here. Crews can be deployed out-of-province for up to 19 days, but can be recalled at any time.

The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources given the invaluable assistance Alberta has provided to B.C. during the last two wildfire seasons, which were the worst in the province’s history.

