Thursday, May 2, 2019
BC SPCA is reminding the public to secure your pets while traveling in a vehicle

Tracy Teves
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC SPCA is reminding the public to make sure pets are safely secured in their vehicle when travelling this summer.

A major distraction to drivers is unrestrained pets which can cause collisions. In a crash, an unsecured pet will become a flying projectile and can injure themselves, the driver and passengers. Animals being transported in the back of trucks are subject to weather conditions. Being exposed to the elements can lead to heatstroke or hypothermia. The type of restraint system for the animal can cause accidental injury or death if ropes or ties are loose.

“This time of year we start to see more people taking their pets, particularly dogs, with them on road trips or camping. We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt,” says the SPCA’s general manager, communications, Lorie Chortyk.

The BC SPCA shares, if a pet must be transported in the back of a truck the safest method is to keep them inside a secured crate in the centre of the truck box. Dogs can also be secured using short leads that are cross-tied to the animal’s harness.

It is against the law to transport an unsecured pet in the back of a pick-up truck under Section 72 of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and Section 9.3 of the B.C. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Unsecured dogs often fall out of the truck resulting in severe injuries, death and endangering nearby motorists.

“If you see a dog that is unattached in the back of a pick-up truck call 911 to report the license plate number, make and model of the vehicle and provide a description of the dog,” says Chortyk.

The BC SPCA wants to remind drivers to make our roads safer for pets and people this summer. Keep pets secured inside your vehicle and report unsecured pets.

