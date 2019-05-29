25 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News BC Transit continues service in Fort St. John
News

BC Transit continues service in Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Transit will continue to provide conventional transit and handyDART transit services to Fort St. John as the recent Annual Operating and Transit Service Agreement was received.

Every year the Annual Operating Agreement (AOA) must be signed by City staff and BC Transit. The AOA includes tariff & fare information, specifications and budget information.

The budget is updated based on the multi-service agreement with the contracted operator of the system which is Diversified Transportation. The City’s 2019 budget already includes the necessary funds for the city’s portion of the cost to operate the transit and handyDART system.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleClose to Home Public Service Announcement
Next articleAnnual Doig Day

RECENT STORIES

News

100 Women Who Care Fort St. John are accepting Nominations

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - The Fort St. John Chapter of 100 Women Who Care are accepting nominations for...
Read more
News

Charlie Lake Fire Department called out for Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - On May 27th, 2019, the Charlie Lake Fire Department was paged out at 5:53 pm...
Read more
News

Government funding bike trail expansions in Northern B.C.

Tracy Teves -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The BikeBC program will fund three new cost-sharing cycling infrastructure projects in Fort St. John,...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Transit continues service in Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Transit will continue to provide conventional transit and handyDART transit services to Fort St. John as the recent...

Close to Home Public Service Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources buys Devon Energy for $3.8 billion

City of Fort St John holds Open House for Kin and...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.