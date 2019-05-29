BC Transit continues service in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Transit will continue to provide conventional transit and handyDART transit services to Fort St. John as the recent Annual Operating and Transit Service Agreement was received.

Every year the Annual Operating Agreement (AOA) must be signed by City staff and BC Transit. The AOA includes tariff & fare information, specifications and budget information.

The budget is updated based on the multi-service agreement with the contracted operator of the system which is Diversified Transportation. The City’s 2019 budget already includes the necessary funds for the city’s portion of the cost to operate the transit and handyDART system.