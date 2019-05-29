BC Wildfire Service to conduct planned ignition northwest of Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service has announced that they are preparing to conduct a planned ignition on the Beaver River wildfire, 150 kilometres northwest of Fort Nelson.

According to the Wildfire Service, if weather conditions permit, the ignition will be conducted today, Wednesday, May 29, at 3:00 p.m. and will be monitored by Wildfire Service crews at all times.

The Wildfire Service says planned ignitions are used to reduce available fuel and in situations where a direct attack has limited effectiveness. It is to note that increased smoke will be highly visible in the area.

To report wildfires within B.C., you can call 1-800-663-5555 or text *5555.

For an up-to-date wildfire status, you can visit the B.C. Wildfire Service’s website.