Friday, May 17, 2019
BCCOS is reminding people to have a safe and responsible long weekend
News

BCCOS is reminding people to have a safe and responsible long weekend

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS)would like to send a friendly reminder to be responsible and stay safe while recreating outdoors this long weekend.

The BCCOS is reminding British Columbia’s whether you are boating, riding, hiking, or camping, to plan ahead and bring the appropriate safety equipment. As spring is in full swing, bears are active and it is important to manage food and other attractants by locking them in bear-proof containers or keeping attractants out of reach from wildlife.

Campfires need to be monitored at all times and ensure all fires are put out completely before leaving shares the BCCOS.

If you witness any poaching, polluting, or other environmental violations taking place please give the Report All Poachers & Polluters (RAPP) number a call at 1-877-952-7277<tel:1-877-952-7277

