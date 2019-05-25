12.5 C
A stock image of gas pumps in Canada
BCUC sets out process for gas and diesel price inquiry, set to wrap Aug. 30

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The British Columbia Utilities Commission says it has set out the process for its inquiry into gas and diesel prices in the province.

It says the inquiry will explore factors potentially impacting prices in the province since 2015, including competition and the amount of fuel in storage, among other things.

The BCUC says it will also explore mechanisms the province could use to moderate price fluctuations and increases.

The inquiry will wrap with a report to the provincial government by Aug. 30.

Refiners, wholesalers and others actively involved in the gasoline or diesel industry can register for intervener status by June 13.

BCUC will also request certain parties participate as interveners and provide evidence, including completing a questionnaire and possibly attending an oral hearing scheduled for July 17 to 19 in Vancouver.

Members of the public can submit comment online via the BCUC’s website by Aug. 8.

The inquiry is being held at the request of the Lieutenant Governor in Council, which made the order earlier this week.

