Be brave and shave, Bluey Day
News

Be brave and shave, Bluey Day

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Hospital Foundation is hosting the Bluey Day Fundraiser where participants collect pledges from the community and then shave their heads.

People wanting to show their support for cancer patients, survivors, or remember those lost to cancer can participate by visiting the FSJ Hospital Foundation or registering HERE

Saturday, May 25th from 10 am to 2 pm, the FSJ Hospital Foundation welcomes the community to come and watch the family-friendly event as there will be henna and prizes.

Donations from this event will be allocated to the Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund. Donations to this fund are used to purchase equipment that helps to enhance comfort, diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer.

Monies the Foundation receives also ensures that both long term and emergent needs of the hospital are met as medical staff work on early diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer at the hospital.

The foundation’s desire is to have a complete set of equipment here in FSJ, so patients do not have to endure the extra stress of travel and allowing patients to stay close to home where they can receive the support of their friends and family.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

